Milanič promises to remain loyal to Maribor until 2021

His previous contract would have expired at the end of the season

5. December 2017 ob 19:44

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Just before a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game between Maribor and Seville, Maribor’s Head Coach Darko Milanič announced that he will stay with the club until 2021.

The news was broken to reporters by the team’s Director of Football Zlatko Zahovič. Milanič’s previous contract would have expired at the end of the current season.

“Today, we have the honor to announce that Milanič has signed a new contract, which will keep him with the team until 2021. The preparations for next year’s Champions League have begun today. In just less than two weeks, he will celebrate a new number: fifty,” said Zahovič and congratulated Milanič, who will celebrate his 50th birthday on December 18.

Milanič first coached Maribor between 2008 and 2013. Afterwards, he headed abroad, where he coached Sturm of Graz and Leeds United. In March 2016 he returned to Maribor. Under his leadership, the team became the national champions five times, won the Slovenian Cup four times, and captured the Slovenian Super Cup twice.

