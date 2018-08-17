Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! It was not to be the night of captain Marcos Tavares. In the 71st minute he failed to score a goal past goalkeeper McGregor from four meters away, and in stoppage time he also failed to convert a penalty. Foto: BoBo Share

Milanič: We deserved much more, the third goal in Glasgow was decisive

Gerrard: It's just a shame McGregor is nearly as old as me.

17. August 2018

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

NK Maribor’s European football path has ended in mid-August. Disappointment is great and we will see in Stožice on Sunday how quickly the violet team can bounce back.

Seven years ago NK Maribor eliminated Glasgow Rangers (2:1 and 1:1) to reach the group stage of the Europa League for the first time. The decisive goal at Ibrox Stadium was scored by Dalibor Volaš. Jasmin Handanović and Mitja Viler were in the starting eleven, while Marcos Tavares was among the reserves. The score in 2011 was a big surprise, given the fact that the Scots were the favourites to go through. Rangers had a strong team, but it fell apart a year later as the team suffered liquidation.

The protegées of the famous Steven Gerrard are now gathering experience in European competitions. In the first leg last week they profited from Maribor's bad second half earning a decisive advantage (3:1). At the Ljudski Vrt Stadium goalkeeper Allan McGregor was undefeatable (0:0). The 36-year old goalkeeper is certainly most responsible for Rangers’ advancement to the last qualifying round.

Third time without a European autumn in the last eight seasons

After defeating Glasgow Rangers seven years ago, NK Maribor played in the Europa League for three consecutive seasons. In 2013/14 they even managed to stay on in the European league over the winter, only to be eliminated in the Round of 16 against the later Europa League winners Seville. Maribor upgraded its success by playing in the Champions League in the autumn of 2014. What followed the next season was a big shock defeat against Astana in the second round of qualifications for the most elite club competition. Two years ago, Gabala was better in the play-offs for the Europa League.

Wednesday will mark exactly one year since Mitja Viler’s goal, which earned the Violets a victory against Hapoel Beer Sheva and a third appearance in the Champions League. Spartak Moscow, Liverpool and Seville all came to Maribor last season.

Milanič: We deserved much more

"Unfortunately we haven’t advanced to the next round. We played a good match, we did a lot of running, we tried, but sadly didn’t score. We controlled most of the match and created more opportunities. But this wasn’t our night, we couldn’t even score from a penalty. Considering what we showed, we deserved much more," explained coach Darko Milanič.

translated by A. L.