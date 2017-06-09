Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The girls were found on Thursday together with their mother in Salzburg in Austria. They have already returned to Slovenia. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Missing Iraqi girls found in Salzburg

Slovenian police continues searching for information

9. June 2017 ob 22:00

Iraqi refugee girls aged 9 and 11, who had gone missing on Monday on their way from one of the primary schools in Ljubljana, were found on Thursday together with their mother in Salzburg in Austria. They have returned to Slovenia this morning.

The Ljubljana Police Department reports that they are still appealing to the public for information regarding the circumstances of their disappearance.

The report of missing girls was filed with the police by their guardian after the girls had not returned from school on Monday.

"Yesterday afternoon we noticed that the girls were available on Viber again. After contacting them and the police, my husband and I decided to drive to Salzburg as we feared that something might happen to them. With the help of the Ljubljana Vič Centre for Social Work (CSD), the police and the Ključ Society, we managed to obtain approval from the Austrian police for official police assistance," explained Anka Marinšek Počivavšek, the girls' guardian, in a press release.

Girls went straight to school

The guardian and her husband took the girls and their mother back to Slovenia. According to the guardian, all three expressed a desire to return. On the Slovenian side of the border, by the Karavanke Tunnel, they met with a representative of the police and the director of the Ljubljana Vič CSD, also added Marinšek Počivavšek when describing the circumstances of the girls' journey back.

The girls have already returned to the guardian and her family, going "straight to school, they were glad to join their classmates in class". The guardian has appealed to the authorities to speed up the decision process regarding asylum status for the girls and their mother. "The decision, whatever it may be, will put an end to the current state of uncertainty, which had led to these regrettable events. Luckily, all ended well," emphasized Marinšek Počivavšek.

The girls and their mother, citizens of Iraq and applicants for refugee status, had come to Slovenia last year without documents. Initially all three lived in the asylum centre until CSD estimated the mother as unfit for official guardianship due to her illness, which is why the girls were assigned a legal guardian in September 2016.

