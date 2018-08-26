Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Mohorič, who won the BinckBank Tour last week, also took the lead in total standings, leading six seconds ahead of Maximilian Schachmann, who started the stage in the red shirt of the champion. Photo: Reuters Share

Mohorič wins stage and shirt; Pogačar excellent on Val d'Isere

26. August 2018 ob 20:01

Stuttgart - MMC RTV SLO

What Matej Mohorič failed on Friday, he made up for a day later: winning the third stage of Deutschland Tour by beating eleven cyclists during sprint, and donning the red shirt.

Near the end of the 176 km long stage a group fall stopped a few sprinters just before the finish line in Merzig, leaving only twelve cyclists in the battle for the stage victory. Mohorič stepped on the pedals full force 100 metres ahead of the goal and defeated the second-placed German Nils Politt for the length of the wheel.

Sunday’s stage easier than Saturday’s

"I'm obviously in the best shape of my life. Today, the team did a great job again. Initially, we helped Quick Step to monitor the stage, then we took the initiative to catch the run-aways. Before the finish, I was brought to a great position by Heinrich Haussler, my sprint just put the cherry on the cake. I’d tried to attack several times earlier during the climbs, but unfortunately failed.”

The four-day race across Germany will end on Sunday with a stage from Lorsch to Stuttgart.

T. O., MMC; translated by K. Z.