Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! After an inspection of the shoreline, the Water Agency estimates that the amount of trash did not substantially increase over the May Day holiday compared to the situation form a month ago. Photo: Radio Koper/Lea Širok Share

Most conspicuous piles of litter removed from Slovenia’s Adriatic shore

Eight cubic meters of marine debris gathered

3. May 2018 ob 19:07

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

Authorities will decide on Friday whether the washed-up debris will require the immediate cleanup of Slovenia’s Adriatic shore or if they will be able to wait for the regular cleanup scheduled for the beginning of the summer tourist season.

The town harbor and the swimming beach have already been cleaned up by workers from the Koper-based Marjetica public utility company. They gathered eight cubic meters of washed-up debris. Komunala of Izola gathered four cubic meters, while Okolje of Piran has managed to clean up the town harbor, which was the most polluted. The agency is now conducting a cleanup operation in Strunjan.



Meanwhile, the Slovenian Water Agency has inspected the coastal area and estimates that the amount of trash did not increase significantly over the May Day holiday compared to the situation from a month ago. The agency says that it will continue to monitor the conditions and coordinate its effort with maritime agencies. If the amount of trash significantly increases by Friday, a cleanup effort will be launched immediately. Otherwise, the agency will wait for the cleanup that is planned ahead of the summer tourist season.

The Head of the Maritime Administration Jadran Klinec told STA that the trash is a widespread problem in this part of the Mediterranean. The removal of debris that has washed up in Slovenia will last for as long as the wind and water currents continue to carry the litter in this direction. The trash does not originate in Slovenia; rather, it comes from elsewhere in the northern Adriatic and other areas in the Mediterranean and is then spread by sea currents. Some studies indicate that the trash originates in the Po River and elsewhere in northern Italy, said the head of the Maritime Administration. He added that the authorities will ensure a complete cleanup of the Slovenian coast before the beginning of the summer season.

Lea Širok, Radio Koper; translated by J. B.