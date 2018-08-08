Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! MPs from five parties -- LMŠ, SD, SMC, SAB, and DeSUS, are nominating Marjan Šarec to become Slovenia's next Prime Minister. Foto: BoBo Share

MPs from five parties will nominate Šarec for Prime Minister

Support from the Left remains uncertain

8. August 2018 ob 11:48

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

MPs from five parties, LMŠ, SD, SMC, SAB, and DeSUS, are nominating Marjan Šarec to become Slovenia's next Prime Minister. The parties want cooperation from the Left, with which the minority government would need to cooperate. The Left is in the final stages of a referendum about its possible cooperation with Šarec's government.

The five parties have been in talks with the Left about cooperation, but the blueprint for that cooperation has not yet been finalized. The Left wants firm assurances that the five parties - if they receive support from the Left - will not change the partner and the cooperation agreements. The National Assembly will vote on Šarec's candidacy on Friday, August 17.

After Tuesday's coordinating talks, LMŠ issued a statement that an important step has been made, but the Left remains more skeptical. They are worried that after they give their votes to Šarec, the other parties could remove welfare measures, which had been introduced by the Left, from the coalition agreement. Meanwhile, some of the five parties are cautioning that the measures were introduced under the assumption that the Left would join the government.

L. L. (MMC), N. M. (Radio Slovenia); translated by J. B.