MPs to meet only at extraordinary sessions

Key open questions that remain are the protection of NLB and the lawsuit against Croatia

19. March 2018 ob 11:15

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The National Assembly, contrary to the government which will only be dealing with current affairs, will be working with full powers until the opening session of the new parliament.

On Tuesday the National Assembly will officially be notified about PM Miro Cerar's resignation. After that there will be no more regular sessions, but Slovenia's MPs will be meeting at extraordinary sessions. Two key open questions they will still have to be debated are the border arbitration and the protection of NLB against Croatian lawsuits.

"All that we need to see through in this mandate is in fact the lawsuit, which we expect to happen, as the European Commission will most probably not react in the way we hope, or not react at all," said the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The issue connected to the protection of NLB is more complicated. A debate on the financial consequences of the lawsuits filed by Croatian courts because of transferred assets will be held by the Parliamentary Commission for Public Finance Oversight. There are two possible solutions. The opposition SDS and NSi parties have filed for constitutional changes, while the government is preparing its own solution to the problem. However, the Minister of Finance, Mateja Vraničar Erman, is not disclosing any details.

"We have to follow the standpoints which Slovenia, or its government, has supported until now. Paying off such rulings is not in line with Slovenia's legal order and the international agreements it has signed. It's a succession issue and has to be treated that way," stressed the finance minister.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Milan Brglez, warns that the proposed constitutional changes cannot be passed without the appraisal of the European Central Bank. However, with some adjustments, Brglez thinks a solution can be reached: "It will be necessary to examine the content of the proposals and determine whether we have a consensus. In principle, such a procedure, if we manage to agree on the content and how to solve the issue, can be completed within two extraordinary sessions."

Unofficially, there is no time to be wasted as NLB is reportedly facing a new seizure of assets amounting to 25 million euros. A two-thirds majority is required for any constitutional changes to be passed.

Jolanda Lebar, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.