Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Mura. Foto: Goran Safarek Share

Mura Biosphere Reserve declared at UNESCO conference

28. July 2018 ob 12:49

Murska Sobota - MMC RTV SLO

Mura Biosphere Reserve has been declared at the annual conference of UNESCO’s Human and Biosphere programme in Palembang, Indonesia.



"Mura with its basin has been put on the map of the world’s most valuable natural sites," the municipality of Velika Polana reported. Mura has joined the remaining 685 nature-rich biosphere areas world-wide, but it is the first biosphere in the world that covers five countries, added the municipality.

The Mura biosphere reserve has become the fourth such area in Slovenia. According to the authorities of Velika Polana, UNESCO recognized the exceptional natural resources of the Mura River and its basic together with the area’s rich cultural and historical heritage as well as the traditional connection of the local population with the river as a suitable area for a model of sustainable development.

"UNESCO’s acknowledgment is a milestone in the international protection of this extremely valuable interconnected river region in Central Europe. It marks the beginning of a sustainable development of the Mura river basin, since the municipalities are actively involved and also anticipate economic benefits. At the same time, it is also a clear sign of protest against grandiose plans for the destruction of nature with the Hrastje-Mota hydroelectric power plant, and the commitment of the local population to a healthy environment," said Arno Mohl, project manager of the Mura-Drava-Danube project at the World Wildlife Fund(WWF) in Austria.

Al. Ma., MMC; translated by K. Z.