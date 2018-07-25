Slovenian Magazine
Mura will have to pay 900 euros because of its fans. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com

Mura gets a 1200-euro fine immediately after its return to the big leagues

Fans fined 900 euros, the players fined 300 euros
25. July 2018 ob 19:49
Murska Sobota - MMC RTV SLO

In its first game back in Slovenia’s first soccer league, Prva Liga Telekom Slovenia, Mura’s players scored a 1:1 tie against Triglav. Today, they were also issued a fine by the disciplinary judge. The fine was issued because of unsportsmanlike behavior from players and fans.

Mura’s return to the big leagues was marked by a 1200-euro fine, which will go to the Slovenian Football Association (NZS). Disciplinary judge Roman Rogelj explained that Mura received a 300-euro fine because of unsportsmanlike conduct by its players, who received five yellow cards during the game. The other 900 euros are the result of fans yelling insults to the referees during the game. Among other things, the fans also activated pyrotechnic devices. After the game, they vented their anger on judges and insulted them. They also hit a car windshield and spilled beer on the vehicle.

The judge considered the club’s written statement as an extenuating circumstance.

M. L.; translated by J. B.
