Mura gets a 1200-euro fine immediately after its return to the big leagues

In its first game back in Slovenia’s first soccer league, Prva Liga Telekom Slovenia, Mura’s players scored a 1:1 tie against Triglav. Today, they were also issued a fine by the disciplinary judge. The fine was issued because of unsportsmanlike behavior from players and fans.
Mura’s return to the big leagues was marked by a 1200-euro fine, which will go to the Slovenian Football Association (NZS). Disciplinary judge Roman Rogelj explained that Mura received a 300-euro fine because of unsportsmanlike conduct by its players, who received five yellow cards during the game. The other 900 euros are the result of fans yelling insults to the referees during the game. Among other things, the fans also activated pyrotechnic devices. After the game, they vented their anger on judges and insulted them. They also hit a car windshield and spilled beer on the vehicle.
The judge considered the club’s written statement as an extenuating circumstance.
|
News in English - 25.07.2018 00:03:54, 25.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 25.07.2018 00:03:42, 25.07.2018
|
News in English - 24.07.2018 00:03:16, 24.07.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 24.7.2018 00:03:20, 24.07.2018
|
News in English - 23.07.2018 00:03:03, 23.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 23.07.2018 00:03:54, 23.07.2018
|
News in English 22nd July 2018 00:02:57, 22.07.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 22.7.2018 00:04:18, 22.07.2018
|
Robert Šarman 00:25:59, 22.07.2018
|
News in English 21.07.2018 00:03:49, 21.07.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 21.7.2018 00:04:15, 21.07.2018
|
News in English 20.07.2018 00:02:57, 20.07.2018
|
News in English 20.07.2018 00:04:10, 20.07.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 19.07 00:02:28, 19.07.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 00:02:56, 19.07.2018
|
News in English 18.07.2018 00:03:16, 18.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 18.07.2018 00:03:13, 18.07.2018
|
News in English 17.07.2018 00:04:15, 17.07.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 17.07.2018 00:02:43, 17.07.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 16.07.2018 00:03:30, 16.07.2018