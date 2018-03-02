Slovenian Magazine
National Gallery masterpieces on display at Volčji Potok Arboretum

March exhibition will feature paintings by Jurij Šubic, Ivan Vavpotič, and Ivana Kobilca
2. March 2018 ob 23:29
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Enlarged prints of paintings from the National Gallery of Slovenia will be on display at the Volčji Potok Arboretum this year to mark the centenary of the National Gallery of Slovenia.

The March exhibition will feature three paintings, and each month three new paintings will be added. The themes of the open-air exhibition are: beauty, flowers, and women.

The National Gallery of Slovenia said that the Volčji Potok Arboretum provides a lively backdrop for the exhibition and that the different seasons of the year will change the mood of the paintings. The exhibition will be complemented by a series of events and will run until February 2019.

M. K.; translated by D. V.
