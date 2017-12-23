Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Grand Hotel Bernardin has just launched a total renovation of 221 rooms located across all ten floors. Foto: BoBo Share

New Year's Eve dinner in Portorož up to € 250 per person

Complete renovation at the Grand Hotel Bernardin

23. December 2017 ob 09:15

Portorož - MMC RTV SLO

2017 will be remembered as a record year for Slovenian tourism – in the first ten months the country a 14-percent increase in tourist arrivals year-on-year. Hotel owners on the Slovenian coast are also satisfied and the occupancy during the holidays also indicates good results. The town of Portorož plans to enrich the offer and become even more competitive.

The Grand Hotel Bernardin has just launched a total renovation of 221 rooms located across all ten floors. A EUR 5.3m heavy investment is due to be completed in March next year, when the first congress guests are already expected. The entire interior will be refurbished, the rooms will be extended toward balconies and other changes will be made to better cater for the comfort of guests.

Other accommodation at Bernardin will be fully occupied during the holidays. LifeClass Hotels have yet again rolled up their sleeves. In addition to the recently refurbished five-star hotel Slovenia, a newly renovated cafe opens this weekend with innovative offer, its owners hoping to bring in locals, too, by paying special attention to local taste. During the Christmas holidays, the cafe will be 80% occupied while New Year's dinners are already sold out. Guests expected to arrive include Italians, Germans, Austrians, Russians as well as Slovenians. On 31st December, the hotel chain plans to open a restaurant called Salina, which will be a unique restaurant in the coastal region. The price of a prestigious New Year's Eve dinner will be € 250 per person.

This is somewhat more than at the Kempinski Palace Hotel, where New Year's Eve dinner will cost € 225 at Sofija Restaurant and 195 in the crystal hall. The owners are satisfied with rising numbers of congress guests. The hotel's park is lively in this time of the year, as it hosts a Christmas market, a festival of sparkling wines and music evenings with live music.

The majority of guests, predominantly foreigners, who visit the neighbouring town of Piran opt for short and active holidays with excursions to the hinterland of Istria.

Helena Florenin Pasinato, TV Koper; translated by K. Z.