Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! 17-year-old Nika Križnar captured gold at the Junior World Championships in Kandersteg. Foto: EPA Share

Nika Križnar clinches gold, Ema Klinec secures silver

Jerneja Brecl takes 8th place, Katja Komar finishes 18th

2. February 2018 ob 22:41

Kandtersteg - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian ski jumper Nika Križnar bagged gold at the Junior World Championships in Kandersteg, Switzerland, while her fellow countrywoman Ema Klinec captured silver.

Križnar became the first Slovenian woman to win gold at a Junior World Ski Championship. The 17-year-old scored 262.6 points with jumps of 104.0 and 100 metres.

Ema Klinec defended her silver medal from a year ago, earning 248.3 points with jumps of 102.5 and 94.0 metres. Third place went to Anna Odine Ström of Norway, who scored 231.7 points.

A. V.; translated by D. V.