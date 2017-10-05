Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! There is no information regarding the number of companies that have switched to other banks out of principle, but many corporations are seeking better terms at other banks for business reasons. Foto: BoBo Share

NKBM begins layoffs in Nova Gorica because of centralized operations

Four employees in the Nova Gorica branch office of the Maribor-based bank have lost their jobs because of a workforce reduction

5. October 2017 ob 21:40

Nova Gorica - MMC RTV SLO

Nova KBM has begun laying off employees at its Nova Gorica office. In the past few days, four people have lost their jobs. They had received notifications in June that their jobs would be eliminated.

The layoffs took place in the department in charge of problematic investments. Because of a move toward centralized operations, the number of employees in the Nova Gorica office will decrease dramatically next year. The Municipality of Nova Gorica has responded to the layoffs by following through on its plan to do business with other banks instead.

NKBM is withdrawing from Nova Gorica

Nova KBM management explains that the former employees have received severance pay and that they will be able to participate in a program to help them find new employment. In the future, the company will also consider offering the employees other positions within the company, just not in Nova Gorica.

Ingrid Kašca Bucik, Radio Koper Translated by J. B.