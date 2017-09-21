Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The controversy could be resolved by the regional government, which has received a request for 50,000 euros from the Černet Society and the Planika Cultural Center. Foto: BoBo Share

No Slovenian classes in Val Canale

Authorities are promising a quick resolution of an administrative issue

21. September 2017 ob 20:35

Trbiž - MMC RTV SLO

In Val Canale, a valley in the Italian province of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, which is inhabited by Italians, Friulians, and Slovenians, just under 300 children began the school year without Slovenian classes.

This has prompted a flurry of complaints, worries, and anger. Parents are demanding answers from the authorities, who are saying that the administrative issue is close to being resolved.

The controversy could be resolved by the regional government, which has received a request for 50,000 euros from the Černet Society and the Planika Cultural Center. The money would be used for Slovenian classes and related needs. "We haven't turned down the request. We just asked for additional clarifications about the program and the reasons for such a dramatic funding increase," explained Gianni Torrenti, a member of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia regional government.

The issue is therefore only one step from a resolution. However, regular, multi-lingual, partly Slovenian classroom instruction is a longer way away.

