Norwegian beat Poland by a breadth of hair, Slovenia fourth

10. December 2017 ob 17:05

Titisee-Neustadt - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia has finished in fourth place at the team ski jumping competition in Titisee-Neustadt, which is the best result this season. Norwegians have won again, followed by Poland and Germany.

Tilen Bartol, Peter Prevc, Anže Semenič and Jernej Damjan performed for the Slovenian team. In the first series, Bartol jumped perfectly, landing at 138.5 metres and bringing Slovenia into the lead after the first group of ski jumpers. Peter Prevc and especially Jernej Damjan (who got a 17.6 bonus due to the wind) faced worse wind conditions, with Slovenia finishing in fourth place after the first series. Poland took the top ahead of Norwegians, Germans and Slovenians, who found themselves only 11 points behind third place, leaving the chance to close the gap wide open yet failing to do so in the second series.

“My first jump was really good, one of the best this year, so I'm very happy I manage to perform it in the team match. In the second series, I made a minor error at take-off, which had an impact on the distance. I had very good conditions both times, and so I had the chance to jump far, "commented the “hottest” Slovenian at today's match Tilen Bartol. The coach, Goran Janus, was also pleased: “The lengths of the jumps were shorter due to wind conditions, but what matters is the jumps, and the boys

T. O.,MMC; translated by K. Z.