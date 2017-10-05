Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! April and October are all about fashion in Ljubljana. Photo: Organizer's archives Share

Not a week, but three days of fashion in Ljubljana

Fashion shows, lectures, performances...

5. October 2017 ob 11:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week three-day event opens its doors at the Ljubljana Exhibition and Convention Centre. It will be open for all fashion enthusiasts until Saturday.

Around 17 designers and fashion brands from the region will present themselves at the event. Awards will be given out and there will also be two round-table discussions.

A novelty in this year’s, know already traditional, October fashion week will be the prize competition for young designers. A record number of young designers have already applied for the competition. Apart from the possibility of staging an independent fashion show and receiving a money prize, winning first place in the competition will also include cooperating with an international fashion brand, which will include one piece from the winner’s collection into its new line of clothing. The winner of the competition will be pronounced tonight.

Apart from the fashion shows other events highlighted by the organizers of the October fashion week are Friday’s round-table discussion Does design sell? Taking part in the discussion will be Slovenian design icon Oskar Kogoj and architect Jurij Sadar. Kogoj prepared a special collection of silver jewelry for the above-mentioned event. The collection he will present is named Skrivnosti (Mysteries).



Distinguished names from both at home and abroad

On Friday there will be fashion shows featuring the following brands: Izadora Verlič, Natasa Persuh, IVANMAN, Draž, CLICHÉ, SENS; Akultura and Peter Movrin. Presenting themselves on Saturday will be Marko Mitanovski, Sofia Nogard, Sari Valenci za And by Andraž, Milica Vukadinović, Tanja Zorn, Susnyara, D'Alpaos and ArnoldoBattois.

Ljubljana’s fashion week contributes to the better recognition of fashion creation and encourages new creative solution. At the same time it is also represents a great opportunity for local fashion designers and creators.

A. P. J., MMC; translated by K. J.