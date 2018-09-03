Novaković becomes the national team's new technical director

Slovenia's national football team gathered in Bled ahead of its first two matches in the UEFA Nations League against Bulgaria and Cyprus. Also with the team was Milivoje Novaković. No, he's not returning to play, but has become the team's new technical director.
"We talked with the coach for a long time. We managed to find common ground. The coach wanted my presence. With my experience I'll do my best to help. I hope that we cooperate well. I'll be a link between the coach and the players," said Novaković.
In the last couple of days the Slovenian team was overshadowed by the mysterious absence of goalkeeper Jan Oblak, of which there has been much speculation. The Slovenian Football Association asked the media to refrain from asking the players about Oblak, in order for them to focus on the next two important matches. However, the question was asked.
Novaković was one of those who had to comment on the situation with Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper. "At this moment we don't need to talk about Jan Oblak. I was not involved from the beginning, so I don't know what's happening. As he said himself, let's wait and see what happens after this national team action," said the second best goal scorer in the history of the Slovenian national team.
This is how team captain Bojan Jokić commented the whole situation: "Jan is a remarkable guy and a professional. He knows best whether he feels any pain from his injury or not. I believe that he does feel pain. We wish for him to heal as quickly as possible and return to the national team, because we need him."
There have been rumors for several months now that the reason for Oblak not playing under coach Kavčič is the fact that he wasn't chosen to be team captain. "I think that's not the reason why he's not here. There's always only one captain, and it's always been like that in the national team," said Jokić.
|
News in English 03.09.2018 00:03:13, 03.09.2018
|
News Deutsch 3.9.2018 00:02:49, 03.09.2018
|
19:00:00 00:02:50, 02.09.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 02.09.2018 00:02:40, 02.09.2018
|
News English, 31.08.2018 00:03:23, 31.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 31.08.2018 00:03:24, 31.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 30.8 00:01:57, 30.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 30.08.2018 00:03:48, 30.08.2018
|
News English, 29.08.2018 00:03:30, 29.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 29.08. 00:03:00, 29.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 28.8.2018 00:02:32, 28.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 28.08.2018 00:03:30, 28.08.2018
|
News in English - 27.08.2018 00:03:01, 27.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 27.08.2018 00:03:32, 27.08.2018
|
News in English 26.08.2018 00:02:56, 26.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 26.08.2018 00:03:02, 26.08.2018
|
NEWS AT 7 00:02:48, 25.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 25.08.2018 00:03:10, 25.08.2018
|
News English 24.08.2018 00:03:31, 24.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 24.08.2018 00:02:43, 24.08.2018