Derenda came in seventh place at the 2001 Eurovision Song Contest with her song "Energy". Foto: Sandi Fišer

Nuša Derenda celebrates 20th anniversary of her solo career

Derenda held a concert at the Cankarjev Dom arts centre

25. March 2018 ob 10:28

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

She has scored a slew of hits, won awards at a number of festivals, and represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest – that’s Nuša Derenda’s career in a nutshell.

On March 17, Nuša Derenda celebrated the 20th anniversary of her solo career with a sold-out concert at the Cankarjev Dom arts centre.On this occasion, she was accompanied by the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Patrik Greblo.

The high points of the evening were her performances of songs written by Urša and Matjaž vlašič, her long-time songwriters, as well as a series of cover songs, golden oldies, and songs she performed at EMA, Slovenia’s national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest: “Tip Top”, “Nekaj lepega je v meni”, “Prvič in zadnjič”, “Noe, Noe”, and “Sanjajva”. She also sang “Ne, ni res” – blended with “Energy”, the English version of “Ne, ni res”. “Energy” placed seventh at the 2001 Eurovision Song Contest in Denmark.

She also performed her two latest singles, “Naj mi dež napolni dlan” and “Usojena”. The latter is the theme song from the TV show “Gorske sanje”.

Klavdija Kopina, MMC; translated by D. V.