Only 17 public playgrounds in Maribor

There are only 17 public children's playgrounds in Maribor, all managed and maintained by the Municipality. According to the Slovenian Association of Friends of Youth Maribor (ZPM Maribor), there are too few of them and they could be better equipped.
Ljubljana has 214 public playgrounds, Maribor only 17. The difference is quite eye-watering. A new, 18th, playground will soon be set up in Radvanje, in Macunova Street, where an open-air classroom will be built this year with playground equipment to be installed next year. Existing playgrounds are well maintained, says Anja Pavličič from Maribor Municipality. "Last year we provided new equipment and replacement components; funds have been put aside for this purpose this year too."
Every month Maribor Municipality pays out 1,800 euros for the maintenance of the playgrounds, adds Pavličič. There is no vandalism, most often it’s springs get damaged, not as the result of bad intentions, but due to users’ weight.
Children recently visited Maribor playgrounds in an organised group. They rated the playground in Town Park highest. Several deficiencies were found in playgrounds on Titova and Slovenska streets; there were requests for more and bigger playground equipment. Accordind to Tadeja Dobaj from ZPM Maribor, the children said the playgrounds could be better equipped, with more equipment for older children.
