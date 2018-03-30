Slovenian Magazine
Slovenian Magazine
Radio Si
Listen live
Radio Slovenija (SLO)
Ars
Avdio / Video (SLO)
Osmi dan
Event Guide (SLO)
Prikaz klekljanja
News in English
Overall rating: Your rating:
Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article!
Deer stand
The 18-metre tall deer stand is still an illegal construction. Photo: MMC RTV SLO

Share

Opening of the world’s tallest deer stand

Issues with building permits
30. March 2018 ob 22:29
Kamnik - MMC RTV SLO

In the northern village of Godič, a deer stand was opened on Friday. According to unverified reports, the Guinness Book of World Records now lists it as the tallest deer stand in the world. However, the structure is still an illegal construction.

The deer stand is 18 meters tall and weighs 150 metric tons. It is still not clear whether it is indeed the tallest deer stand in the world or simply an observation tower.

The structure is the newest tourist attraction in the Municipality of Kamnik. However, the owners still don’t have all the necessary building permits, and that’s the reason why some high-profile invitees, including Parliamentary Speaker Milan Brglez and US Ambassador to Slovenia Brent Hartley, refused to attend the opening ceremony.

The Velika Planina Eco Resort became an illegal construction when the property’s land use was changed. If the owners changed it back, most of their problems would be solved, and the structure would be brought into compliance with state housing laws. The legalization process has already been set in motion, but it could take some time before it is completed.

M. Z., Miro Štebe, TV Slovenija; translated by D. V.
TV & Radio
News in English 30.03.2018 00:03:47, 30.03.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 30. 3. 2018 00:03:36, 30.03.2018
NIGHTLY NEWS ENG 29.3. 00:02:31, 29.03.2018
News Deutsch 29.03.2018 00:03:17, 29.03.2018
News Deutsch 28.03.2018 00:02:56, 28.03.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 27.03.2018 00:03:03, 27.03.2018
News English, 26.03.2018 00:03:47, 26.03.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 18.00 26. 3. 2018 00:03:46, 26.03.2018
NIGHTLY NEWS ENG 25.03.2018 00:02:02, 25.03.2018
DEUTSCHE NEWS 25.3 2018 00:04:29, 25.03.2018
News in English - 24.03.2018 00:03:03, 24.03.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 24. 3. 2018 00:03:49, 24.03.2018
News in English 23.3.2018 00:03:41, 23.03.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 23.3.2018 00:03:05, 23.03.2018
News in English 22.3.2018 00:02:51, 22.03.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 22.03.2018 00:03:06, 22.03.2018
News in English, 21.03.2018 00:04:29, 21.03.2018
News Deutsch 21.03.2018 00:03:02, 21.03.2018
NIGHTLY NEWS ENGLISH 20.3 00:02:58, 20.03.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 20.03.2018 00:03:02, 20.03.2018