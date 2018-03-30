Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The 18-metre tall deer stand is still an illegal construction. Photo: MMC RTV SLO Share

Opening of the world’s tallest deer stand

Issues with building permits

Kamnik - MMC RTV SLO

In the northern village of Godič, a deer stand was opened on Friday. According to unverified reports, the Guinness Book of World Records now lists it as the tallest deer stand in the world. However, the structure is still an illegal construction.

The deer stand is 18 meters tall and weighs 150 metric tons. It is still not clear whether it is indeed the tallest deer stand in the world or simply an observation tower.

The structure is the newest tourist attraction in the Municipality of Kamnik. However, the owners still don’t have all the necessary building permits, and that’s the reason why some high-profile invitees, including Parliamentary Speaker Milan Brglez and US Ambassador to Slovenia Brent Hartley, refused to attend the opening ceremony.

The Velika Planina Eco Resort became an illegal construction when the property’s land use was changed. If the owners changed it back, most of their problems would be solved, and the structure would be brought into compliance with state housing laws. The legalization process has already been set in motion, but it could take some time before it is completed.

M. Z., Miro Štebe, TV Slovenija; translated by D. V.