Operator bans use of plastic bags at farmers’ markets in Ljubljana

The aim of the measure is to influence consumer behaviour

23. February 2017 ob 22:07

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Ljubljanska parkirišča in tržnice, the operator of farmers' markets in Ljubljana, will soon ban the use of plastic bags. The public company will mandate the use of biodegradable bags starting in April. Until the end of 2017, warnings will be handed out to those who ignore the ban. After that, vendors ignoring the ban will be fined.

Ljubljanska parkirišča in tržnice handed out 127,000 free biodegradable bags to all vendors selling food products at farmers' markets in Ljubljana. As of April, the vendors will have to buy the bags themselves – and it is worth noting that biodegradable bags tend to be more expensive than plastic ones.

Mateja Duhovnik, the director of Ljubljanska parkirišča in tržnice, said that the aim of the measure is to influence consumer behaviour: Customers visiting farmers' markets will be encouraged to use tote bags or baskets.

However, certain foods must still be stored in plastic bags, e.g. cabbage and turnips. Duhovnik disagrees, saying that such foods can also be stored in biodegradable bags.

We asked a cabbage and turnip vendor in Ljubljana whether this is true, but she said it wasn't. She agrees that cabbage and turnips can be bagged in biodegradable bags, but they must be wrapped in plastic.

Apparently, vendors selling perishable foods at farmers' markets in Ljubljana will still be allowed to use plastic bags for some items. Plastic bags are still used in supermarkets and malls all over Slovenia.

M. V. (RA SLO); translated by D. V.