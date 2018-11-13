Opposition and coalition on opposite banks regarding the Global Compact for Migration

Opposition MPs strongly oppose the United Nation's Global Compact for Migration, as they believe it does not treat the causes for migration. On the other hand, the government coalition parties and the Left expressed their support for the agreement, which encourages international cooperation in tackling migration issues.
This is the first international agreement for tackling migration and strives for better cooperation in dealing with this burning issue.
The agreement, whose preparation Slovenia supported, stresses the autonomous right of countries to shape their own migration policies. The agreement is not legally binding and is based on existing international legal instruments. At the conference in Marrakesh in December, it will adopted with an acclamation and not with a signature, explained the Foreign Ministry.
|
News in English - 12.11.2018 00:03:23, 12.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 12. 11. 2018 00:03:34, 12.11.2018
|
News in English 10.11.2018 00:04:07, 10.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 10.11.2018 00:03:27, 10.11.2018
|
Highlights of the week 00:07:25, 10.11.2018
|
News in English 09.11.2018 00:03:42, 09.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 9. 11. 2018 00:03:48, 09.11.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 8.11. 00:02:21, 08.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 00:03:10, 08.11.2018
|
News English, 07.11.2018 00:03:34, 07.11.2018
|
News Deutsch 07.11.2018 00:03:55, 07.11.2018
|
A Canadian family in Koper 00:07:06, 06.11.2018
|
News in English 06.11.2018 00:03:31, 06.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 00:03:24, 06.11.2018
|
News in English 05.11.2018 00:03:27, 05.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 05.11.2018 00:03:29, 05.11.2018
|
News English 4.11. 00:03:20, 04.11.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 4.11.2018 00:03:28, 04.11.2018
|
Meet Kristi Kruusmaa, an Estonian in Slovenia 00:09:46, 31.10.2018
|
News in English - 03.11.2018 00:03:01, 03.11.2018