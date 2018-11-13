Opposition and coalition on opposite banks regarding the Global Compact for Migration

Opposition and coalition are on opposite banks regarding the Global Compact for Migration. Foto: The National AssemblyBorut Peršolja Share

Opposition MPs strongly oppose the United Nation's Global Compact for Migration, as they believe it does not treat the causes for migration. On the other hand, the government coalition parties and the Left expressed their support for the agreement, which encourages international cooperation in tackling migration issues.

This is the first international agreement for tackling migration and strives for better cooperation in dealing with this burning issue.

The agreement, whose preparation Slovenia supported, stresses the autonomous right of countries to shape their own migration policies. The agreement is not legally binding and is based on existing international legal instruments. At the conference in Marrakesh in December, it will adopted with an acclamation and not with a signature, explained the Foreign Ministry.

