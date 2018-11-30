Thieves, both men and women, but mostly women, and most often coming from foreign countries, do get recognised by tourist guides who collaborate with the police. Photo: Radio Koper Share

Organised gangs targeting tourists

A feeling of safety can sometimes make us inattentive

30. November 2018 ob 20:51

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In December, when many cities are decked out in colourful lights and decorations, a greater number of tourists are expected to come to Slovenia in search of fun and to see the decorated cities. But being carefree can make us inattentive to our personal belongings.

Even in Slovenia, especially in tourist sites such as Ljubljana, Bled and Postojna, there are organised gangs out there targeting inattentive tourists, waiting to rob them.

These days, thieves work in organised gangs. Taking advantage of the hustle and bustle – whether it’s open-air events, bars or shopping centres – they see opportunities to make money. They work as a team with defined roles, explains Matija Breznik from the Ljubljana Police Directorate.



Thieves, both men and women, but mostly women, and most often coming from foreign countries, do get recognised by tourist guides who collaborate with the police, says Mateja Kregar Gliha, adding that these villains know exactly who to target.

Slovenia is considered to be a safe country, but sometimes this feeling of safety can make us inattentive. During these cold days, thieves are able to change their appearance more easily, as they can swiftly switch hats, scarves, or put on a pair of glasses, all of which makes them more difficult to identify.

Tina Lamovšek, Radio Slovenija; translated by A. L.