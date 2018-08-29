Ougtoing government highlights stability; names of new minister candidates sent to parliament

31. August 2018 ob 10:40

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The outgoing government headed by Miro Cerar held its last regular working session. Meanwhile, new PM Marjan Šarec submitted the list of his 16 minister candidates to parliament. Among the candidates are three presidents of coalition parties and a couple of already familiar names.



The caretaker government, made up of three coalition parties, which took over in Slovenia during the crisis, is now on its way out. Outgoing PM Miro Cerar highlighted political stability and the country’s economic development as some of the accomplishments of his government. "Slovenia is recording one of the highest economic growths in the EU, has regulated public finances and the lowest unemployment rate in the last ten years. It is also more competitive and socially just."



The wish is that the new team, made up of 5 parties and also supported by The Left, will continue and upgrade this trend. Taking part in the new government from the outgoing cabinet will be Miro Cerar as the new foreign minister, Zdravko Počivalšek will continue to head the economy, Andreja Katič will be in charge of justice, and Karl Erjavec will head the defence ministry. Erjavec commented on the presence of old faces in the new government: "What I can say is that experience also counts for something, so I think this new government is one well-chosen combination."



Alenka Bratušek, who will take over the Ministry of Infrastructure, also has some experience as a former PM. Jernej Pikalo already served as education minister, and the public is also familiar with Jure Leben, who is a current state secretary and will now take over the Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning. Among the new names is Tugomir Kodelja, who will have to face the trade unions on strike in the public sector. But the biggest challenges await Andrej Bertoncelj, who will take over as finance minister, and especially Samo Fakin who will head the health ministry.



The coalition partners, including the head of the SD Social Democrats Dejan Židan, say: "Let’s give all these people a chance. They had the courage to come forward. They have their knowledge and experience." After holding talks with all the candidates, new PM Marjan Šarec said he has received the assurances he wanted.



From next Tuesday to Thursday the minister candidates will face hearings in front of their relevant parliamentary committees. A vote on the new government, which will be the 13t h in Slovenia’s history, will be held on the 13th of September, or perhaps even one day earlier.



Nika Benedik, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.