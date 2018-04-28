Pahor announces a meeting with Grabar-Kitarović

Slovenian president Borut Pahor and Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović met in Skopje on Friday at the regular annual meeting of the Brdo – Brioni process. Pahor said that they agreed for him to visit Zagreb in May to discuss open issues between the two countries.
President Pahor explained that he had already met with Grabar-Kitarović in Skopje as part of co-presiding a meeting of the Brdo – Brioni process, which was aimed at passing a declaration at Friday's summit of the initiative. At the same time, the two agreed on a working visit by the Slovenian president in May in Zagreb.
Pahor emphasized that it is of key importance to "maintain contacts with the Croatian president regardless of the ups and downs in the dialogue between the Slovenian and Croatian governments". Pahor concluded that relations between Ljubljana and Zagreb "are relatively good if we subtract open issues". In Zagreb, talks about disputes between the two countries are expected. Pahor hopes to propose some solutions together with Grabar-Kitarović. He also said that for Friday's meeting in Skopje they agreed not to talk about open issues between Slovenia and Croatia.
However, the Slovenian president also announced that he would discuss ways to resolve the border dispute with Croatia with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, who was the honorary guest of the Skopje summit.
Pahor said he intended to discuss ways to regulate the dispute "as elegantly as possible" and "politically wise" with Tusk, also due to Wednesday's oral hearing at the European Commission in connection with Slovenia’s proceedings against Croatia for failing to comply with the arbitration ruling about the border. The Slovenian president also mentioned that other open issues are waiting to be solved, such as the Ljubljanska banka deposits and the Krško Nuclear Power Plant.
