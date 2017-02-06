Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Pahor said that the aim of the visits to Germany, Russia, and Ukraine is to build trust and to talk about the problems the EU and the broader region are currently facing. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Pahor believes that the Aliens Act is constitutional

Pahor is going on an official visit to Germany, Russia, and Ukraine

6. February 2017 ob 21:13

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

According to President Borut Pahor, the recently passed Aliens Act is an emergency measure that would allow the government to respond in an adequate manner if Slovenia's security were at risk.

Pahor said that the authors and proponents of the Aliens Act put forward convincing arguments in favour of the law, but he still believes that a border fence should only be erected if the situation calls for such a measure. This would prove that Slovenia is capable of adequately responding to potential security threats. He stressed that he doesn't expect any major waves of refugees to arrive in the foreseeable future.

Pahor underscored that Slovenia's security laws must be constitutional and must not violate international law. He believes that the Aliens Act is constitutional, though he urges those who dispute this to challenge the law. He stressed that Slovenia's actions will become credible in the eyes of others if the country manages to convince the international community that these steps were necessary.

The President is also scheduled to go on an official visit to Germany, Russia, and Ukraine, where he is expected to discuss a broad range of issues with his presidential counterparts. Pahor said that the aim of the visits is to build trust and to talk about the problems in the EU and the broader region.

"I think the time has come for those of us who believe in peace, security and cooperation to put our best foot forward," stressed Pahor.

