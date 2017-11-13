Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Marjan Šarec woni in two, Borut Pahor in six electoral units. Photo: BoBo Share

Pahor won in six, Šarec in two electoral units

13. November 2017 ob 14:11

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The turnout of voters in the second round of presidential elections was, according to data from the National electoral commission, and after almost all the votes have been counted, 41.74%

It was the highest in the Kranj electoral unit, namely 45.07%, and the lowest in the Maribor electoral unit – 37.69%. The highest turnout of voters was in the Kamnik electoral district with 58.22%, and the lowest in the Piran electoral district with 28.20%.

Borut Pahor won in six electoral units: his victory was the most convincing in Postojna, where he got the support of 63.08% of the voters, followed by the Ptuj electoral unit (57.10%), Maribor (55.70%), Celje (52.54%), Novo mesto (52.33%) and Ljubljana Center (51.54%). Marjan Šarec won in two electoral units, namely in the Kranj (55.71%) and the Ljubljana Bežigrad electoral unit (50.48%).

Pahor got the majority of votes in 88 electoral districts, and his victory was the most convincing in the two district of Nova Gorica with 72.64% and 71.08% of votes. He won with the support of over 60% votes also in Ajdovščina, Murska Sobota, Maribor, Sežana and Ilirska Bistrica.

Šarec won in 17 electoral districts, and his support was the most convincing in his home town Kamnik with 73.49% of votes. He got more than 55% of votes also in Domžale, Mozirje and Tržič.

