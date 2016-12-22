Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 1.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! The President of Slovenia Borut Pahor talked about current political affairs. Foto: Aleš Ogrin Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Pahor: Yes, I will run for president again

An interview with the President of Slovenia in the "Studio at 17" radio show

22. December 2016 ob 11:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"I would like for Slovenia to show that after 15 years it can again elect the same man for the same position, and with that become a more stable country," said Borut Pahor announcing his bid for reelection as president.

The President of Slovenia, Borut Pahor, was a guest in the "Studio at 17" radio show. Mr. Pahor presented his positions on the latest "chocolate affair" with Croatia, as well as on the deteriorating neighborly relations since the refugee crisis and the border wire fence.

"I think the wire fence could be removed as we don't expect any refugee waves in the coming days. Even if Turkey does open its borders, which is not to be expected, there would be enough time to put up the fence or other obstacles to control the flow of refugees," warned Pahor.

Pahor added that two things would be necessary for this to happen. While waiting for the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, Slovenia would have to improve its relations with Croatia and strive for an agreement for mutual help between all countries on the Balkan route in the case of another refugee crisis. "I saw the fence as a sign of distrust of Slovenia's authorities towards Croatia. I would like for the fence removal to be a sign of more trust towards Croatia's new government," said Pahor.

The President of Slovenia stressed that both countries are anxiously awaiting the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration regarding the disputed border. "I think that both countries expect the arbitration decision to be announced next year. The expectations are clearly arousing both countries. As president I call on the officials from both sides to refrain from any action which would deteriorate the relations between the two countries. That would come very useful when the arbitration court announces its decision next year. It will be hard because of Croatia's stance even so, but it will be even more difficult if we worsen our position," he said. In the last two years Pahor held meetings with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarović 21 times. He said it was "not because of too much free time".

Croatia has publicly announced on several occasions that it would not respect the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration because of the eavesdropping scandal. On the other hand Pahor said the arbitration decision represents an international agreement which has to be respected.

A bid for reelection as president

"Yes," was Pahor's answer to the question of whether he intended to run for Slovenian president again. Regarding his opponents no names have been mentioned in public so far. Pahor said the situation was similar five years ago. "To be a favourite in the race means that the public expects someone who has performed his tasks well to be reelected," Pahor said, but also added that there have been a number of examples with different outcomes.

"I still look into the future with trust, faith and optimism, perhaps even more so than before. We have to work with one another, not against each other. Let's cooperate, let's inspire one another, it will be easier for everyone," was his final thought for next year.

G. C., MMC; translated by K. J.