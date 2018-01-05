Painter Jure Cekuta returns to Slovenia for medical treatment

Jure Cekuta, a painter who was sentenced to four years and four months in prison for his involvement in the Patria case, fell into a coma a few days ago.
Cekuta has been living in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he was granted asylum. Duško Tomić, Cekuta’s lawyer, said that his condition was serious and that he returned to Celje for treatment because he could not get adequate medical care in Bosnia and Herzegovina. And his legal situation? “He’s a free man. They didn’t even prevent him from leaving Slovenia,” said Tomić.
According to his lawyer, Cekuta can now move around freely in Slovenia, otherwise he would have already been apprehended at the border. The Higher Court has yet to establish whether the sentence is enforceable. Until that happens, Cekuta cannot be ordered to start serving his sentence.
