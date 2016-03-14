Patrol boat Triglav returns from the mission Sophia

The Slovenian patrol boat called Triglav with 37 crew members has returned back to the Port of Koper from the mission EUNAVFOR MED – Sophia in the Mediterranean. This was crew’s third collaboration on this mission.
The crew with multi-purpose patrol boat Triglav has started this mission on April 20 and during that time, they carried out four missions. On their voyage, which lasted for several days, within the area of responsibility, and with the presence at places where smugglers usually appear, the boat has been preventing the possibility of illegal migrations and weapon smuggling or oil smuggling, which is currently the main focus of this mission.
Due to various factors, all planned tasks could not be executed. From April to June, there were some unfavourable weather conditions, and in addition to that, the patrol boat needed some unplanned maintenance work during their mission.
Since 2015, the operation Sophia has been part of the European Union integrated approach and the international community for preventing human smuggling and illegal migrations in the region.
