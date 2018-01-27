Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Udovič is a multiple winner of international awards. But more than awards and plaquettes she appreciates cooperation with music colleagues which inspire her, and keep directing her towards always new creative areas. Foto: Bit Sever Share

Perhaps we just don't have enough stages, and not enough audience

Young pianist Manca Udovič

27. January 2018 ob 14:47

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The pianist from Ljubljana combines her classical and jazz skills. After her master's studies in piano at the Zagreb Music Academy she prepared a project with which she intends to introduce herself to a wider audience.

The project Romance presents her (re)creations until now. The emphasize is, besides on three classical authors, namely Mozart, Moffat and Liszt, on her authorial compositions. The 26-year old artist invited the former Croatian representative at Eurovision Nina Kraljić (she represented her country in 2016) to participate at the project. The repertoire includes also acoustic adaptations of compositions Kraljić presented at her debut album Samo (Only).

"We met a couple of years ago at the Zagreb Academy. I invited her to participate at Romance because she is a good interpreter, intonationally precise, expressive, vocally unique, and sincere. And she is such a person as well: unique and sincere," Udovič said about Kraljić.

How would you describe the project? What do other musicians participate to your sound, to your way of thinking?

Romance is my project with which I am introducing myself mainly as a (classical) pianist, but also as the author of the compositions, lyrics, and arrangements. I have been looking forward to that evening for months. I am happy that I will be able to play for the audience both Mozart and my authorial compositions in the same evening. There will be four exceptional musicians at my side: Uroš Buh, Jan Gregorka, Rok Nemanič and Gašper Peršl; I have known them for a long time, and I admire them. We learn from each other, and complement each other. I was also very lucky for having mentors who were also my role models.

The competition in classical music is fierce. Is it even worse in such a small milieu as Slovenia?

It is hard to say, because at the moment I am doing what I have always wanted to do, and pay no attention to competition. But today there is a great number of extraordinary pianists in the world, and in Slovenia as well – but perhaps we just don't have enough stages, and not enough audience.

Klavdija Kopina, translated by G. K.