Peter Prevc 6th in Zakopane qualifications

All five Slovenian ski jumpers have qualified for Sunday’s individual event in Zakopane – four finished the qualifications in the top 20.
As in both series of official training, Peter Prevc was also the best Slovenian in qualifications. He finished in sixth place with 132.5 metres.
The first of the Slovenian 5-strong team performing for more than 10,000 spectators was Domen Prevc, who scored 115 points and 99.9 points, which placed him as 49th. The rest of the team did much better at the renovated Wielki Krokiew ski jump. Žiga Jelar, who took the bar start right after his youngest colleague, landed at 131 metres and finished in 16th place. The young Timi Zajc, who recently returned to the World Cup events, managed to jump even better and finished in 12th place with 131.5 metres. Anže Semenič was also very reliable with 129 metres and took 17th place.
Kamil Stoch won the qualifications in his native land from a shorter inrun than most of the competitors and still landed at 137 metres. German Markus Eisenbichler came in second place with 136.5 metres, while his fellow Richard Freitag took third place with 131 metres.
