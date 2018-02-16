Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Peter Prevc was the best Slovenian in the men’s normal hill ski jump on Saturday, finishing 12th. Foto: Reuters Share

Peter Prevc says the air doesn’t like him

Jernej Damjan was the best Slovenian ski jumper in Friday’s qualifying

16. February 2018 ob 22:43

Pjongčang - MMC RTV SLO

Robert Johansson won the men’s large hill ski jumping qualifying round at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Friday. Jernej Damjan was the best Slovenian, finishing 15th.

Damjan jumped a distance of 132.5 metres. Peter Prevc came in 17th (125 m), while Anže Semenič finished 30th (119.5 m). Tilen Bartol placed 49th (103.5 m) in tough conditions, barely qualifying for the final.

After Peter Prevc finished 12th in the men’s normal hill ski jump in PyeongChang on Saturday, the Slovenian team set their expectations very high. However, today’s results served as a bit of a reality check.

“I’m not satisfied with the qualifying result – nor with my performance in the practice round. I expected more after Saturday’s event. The air doesn’t like me, I descend too quickly, and that’s my greatest challenge for tomorrow,” said Peter Prevc.

National team coach Goran Janus said he was satisfied because all four Slovenian ski jumpers managed to qualify for the final: “It’s okay. We’ve qualified for the final, and that’s the most important thing. Weather conditions will play a major role tomorrow. We didn’t perform very well today, but tomorrow is a new day. We’ll need a bit of luck, but anything is possible at the Olympics.”

It was a good day for the Norwegian team, as Robert Johansson (135 m) beat fellow Norwegian Johann Andre Forfang (137 m). Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi finished third, setting a new hill record (143.5 m).

The final will air on TV SLO 1 and on MMC’s website on Saturday at 13:30 CET.

