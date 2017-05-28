Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The work was done by as many as 11 confectioners. Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Photo: A 230-kilo chocolate roll in Ljubljana city centre on Saturday

28. May 2017 ob 05:56

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

As part of the 100th anniversary of Lionism, an event called Objem (A Hug) took place on the Stritar Street in Ljubljana on Saturday, offering its visitors a 100-metre-long chocolate roll that weighed 230 kilograms.

The roll was made from 15 kilograms of chocolate powder, 3 kilos of cocoa powder, 45 kilos of plain flour, 70 kilos of sugar, 30 kilos of vegetable fat, 10 kilos of powdered eggs and 1.4 kilo of baking powder. The work was done by as many as 11 confectioners, who baked, spread, rolled and decorated the roll. They prepared 150 kilos of sponge cake, 70 kilos of chocolate cream and 10 kilos of cocoa coating.

Lions Clubs from all over the world are celebrating a centenary of lionism, as charity work of rotary clubs is known. The Slovenian representatives have decided to mark this event with a special Hug: “We’re all gathered here – 56 lions clubs, to show the public who we are, what we do and what our mission is. We’ve all symbolically hugged one another on the square. The hug is a symbol of friendship, respect, understanding and everything that one person can give to another,” explains the governor of the Association of Lions Clubs Slovenia Gregor Pajič.

According to early estimates, the charity event has managed to collect nearly 5,000 euros for the Slovenian Centre for Education, Rehabilitation, Inclusion and Counselling for the Blind and Partially Sighted.

