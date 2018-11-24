The charity work took place between 8 am and 5 pm, during this time the participants had to paint about 5,000 square metres on the ground floor and the first floor of the school. Foto: BoBo Share

Photo: Charitable painters repaint primary school

Already the 20th competition of painters

24. November 2018 ob 11:58

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

As part of the already 20th competition of painters of Slovenia, Slovenian and foreign painters painted the Nove Fužine primary school in Ljubljana. This year's ambassador of the action was its former pupil and Slovenian rapper Zlatko.

The charity work took place between 8 am and 5 pm, during this time the participants had to paint about 5,000 square metres on the ground floor and the first floor of the school.

The section of painters at the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce took advantage of the event to present the profession of a wall painter to students of the 8th and 9th grades. For many years, the event has been organized with the desire to attract more young people into the profession, since there are too few workers. The event is also important for students of construction work from the Kranj and Maribor secondary schools, who join the painters each year to gain practical experience.

About one-hundred painters took part in this year's action, of which about a third were from abroad. "In the year 2014, we were supported by three representatives of the United Kingdom for the first time, followed by regular artists from Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia, and this year from Germany and Italy," explained the section’s secretary Igor Pipan at the press conference.

As part of the campaign, painters have already helped renovate a number of schools, kindergartens, maternity hospitals and other hospitals in various Slovenian regions.



P. B., MMC; translated by K. Z.