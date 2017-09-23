Photo in video: Dunking Devils’ newest video ordered by NFL League

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In order to promote the game, NFL hired Slovenian stuntmen called Dunking Devils and F&B Acrobatics, who recorded a video that combines acrobatic stunts with American football. Foto: Katja Pokorn Share

23. September 2017 ob 13:13

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian acrobatic stuntmen called the Dunking Devils have shown their creativity and acrobatic skills in a video recorded for the American football league (NFL) at Lake Velenje and in London.

Games in the NFL League and its grand Superbowl final are renowned as something very influential in advertising – namely, Superbowl is the most watched TV event in the U.S. and the price for showing an ad during the broadcast exceeds 5 million dollars per half a minute. NFL has decided to try to make Europe more enthusiastic for American football, which is why the game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens on 24 September will take place in London.

Massive production project

In order to promote the game, NFL hired Slovenian stuntmen called Dunking Devils and F&B Acrobatics, who recorded a video that combines acrobatic stunts with American football. It took more than 25 people and more than a week to shoot the video, out of which the crew spent three days on the beach at Lake Velenje before moving on to England for a few days, where they filmed at locations such as: in front of the London Eye, on a red double-decker, in front of Big Ben and, last but not least, at the Wembley Stadium, where Sunday’s game will take place.

Americans loved Slovenia so much that they invited the Dunking Devils to join forces with the People Are Awesome online portal and record an online show called Fly Guys, which will take place in Slovenia only. “This has been our biggest production project so far. We’re proud that our creative and acrobatic ideas convinced American advertising giants such as NFL, Yahoo and Verizon. The project has opened up the opportunity to film Fly Guys, a 10-episode series to be streamed online, which we’ve been planning to do for more than a year. I’m extremely glad that the series has become reality and that we’ll be able to show the beauty of our country on the sunny side of the Alps in the form of a 10-part series,” wrote the Dunking Devils’ manager Domen Rozman in a press release.

P. B. MMC; translated by K. Z.