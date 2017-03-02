Photo: Juncker on Teran protections: We'll analyze newly presented facts

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The main part of the talks concerned Europe's future. Cerar stressed that Slovenia wants a Europe that is more integrated and stable, while adding that “the hour of truth has come for the EU.” Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Juncker sees Slovenia as a driving force behind the EU

After meeting Prime Minister Miro Cerar, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker commented on the controversy surrounding the protection of Teran wine. He said that the Commission will analyze the veracity of newly presented facts.

At a press conference following the bilateral meeting in Brdo, Juncker stated that the Commission will look at all new information concerning the delegated act that would grant Croatia an exception allowing it to use the Teran label. "We must conform the veracity of new facts. To quote John Maynard Keynes: When the facts change, I change my mind."

Cerar told Juncker that he expects the Commission to stop the process of approving the delegated act. According to the Prime Minister, Slovenia's position in Teran wine is clear and has not changed. "As far as we're concerned, Teran is a Slovenian wine with a Slovenian origin. I expressed my expectation that, based on the new facts presented this week, the President reconsider the decision and end the process."

"I want to see a future-oriented Europe"

The main part of the talks concerned Europe's future. Cerar stressed that Slovenia wants a Europe that is more integrated and stable, while adding that "the hour of truth has come for the EU."

"My position is very clear: I'd like to see a Europe that is oriented to the future, not the past. I don't want the EU to return to a time that resulted in terrible consequences for all of us. Therefore, I believe we must find answers to the ideas some are proposing as populist solutions, which will attempt to take Europe back to the first half of the 20th century." He added that both he and Juncker are advocates of European integration and that both realize the importance of peace, democratic values, and solidarity.

Cerar also said that they discussed five different scenarios, but that new scenarios are possible.

"In the short term – perhaps this year or just a bit later --, we must attempt to implement existing agreements. This way, we can prove that the EU, on its current foundations, is still am effective and people-friendly community that gives young people hope for a better future."

When commenting on the future of the EU, the Commission President stated that the EU must end its integration process, but that it "will never be a country." It should work not against nations and member states, but with them. "This is important for small member states. They have the same rights as the bigger members and the same dignity. This dignity must be preserved," added the head of the European Commission.

