The fairytale images, created from an interplay of 60 metric tons of clear ice and snow Foto: BoBo Share

Photo: Ljubljana's Land of Ice is opening its doors, and this year, it features ice dragons

The ice-themed attraction will remain open until January 6

29. November 2018 ob 20:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Land of Ice will once again open its doors on Ljubljana's Congress Square, livening up the holidays for the fourth year in a row.

The theme of this year's Land of Ice is based on a book by Niko Kupper, Dragons on The Way, the tale of the famous Klagenfurt dragon coming to life. An important part of the story takes place in Ljubljana, a city whose symbol is the dragon. As the title indicates, the event will feature various dragons, as well as several Slovenian landmarks and an ice slide. Visitors will be able to enjoy hot chocolate, mulled wine, and tea at an ice bar.

Sixty metric tons of ice

The fairytale images, created from an interplay of 60 metric tons of clear ice and snow, are on display in the large hallway, which is cooled to minus four degrees Celsius.

The sculptures were created by an international team of artists, which included Miro Rismondo, Bogdan Jerič, Klemen Omejc, Helena Rismondo, Dalija Sega Štok, Janez Dolšak, Neža Kranjc, Maria Groznaya, Rodrigo Andrés Cantos, Jesse Törmikoski, and Bojan Grujić.

K. S.; translated by J. B.