Photo: Ljubljana's Land of Ice is opening its doors, and this year, it features ice dragons

The Land of Ice will once again open its doors on Ljubljana's Congress Square, livening up the holidays for the fourth year in a row.
The theme of this year's Land of Ice is based on a book by Niko Kupper, Dragons on The Way, the tale of the famous Klagenfurt dragon coming to life. An important part of the story takes place in Ljubljana, a city whose symbol is the dragon. As the title indicates, the event will feature various dragons, as well as several Slovenian landmarks and an ice slide. Visitors will be able to enjoy hot chocolate, mulled wine, and tea at an ice bar.
Sixty metric tons of ice
The fairytale images, created from an interplay of 60 metric tons of clear ice and snow, are on display in the large hallway, which is cooled to minus four degrees Celsius.
The sculptures were created by an international team of artists, which included Miro Rismondo, Bogdan Jerič, Klemen Omejc, Helena Rismondo, Dalija Sega Štok, Janez Dolšak, Neža Kranjc, Maria Groznaya, Rodrigo Andrés Cantos, Jesse Törmikoski, and Bojan Grujić.
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 29.11. 00:02:54, 29.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 29.11.2018 00:03:03, 29.11.2018
|
News Deutsch 28.11.2018 00:03:14, 28.11.2018
|
News in English - 27.11.2018 00:03:09, 27.11.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 27.11.2018 00:03:45, 27.11.2018
|
A German university couple in Bohinj 00:05:59, 27.11.2018
|
Gregor Blažič 00:27:08, 25.11.2018
|
News in English 26.11.2018 00:03:29, 26.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 28.11.2018 00:03:02, 26.11.2018
|
19:00:00 00:02:45, 25.11.2018
|
News in English 24.11.2018 00:03:17, 24.11.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 24.11.2018 00:03:58, 24.11.2018
|
Highlights of the week 00:06:56, 24.11.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 23.11. 00:02:36, 23.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 23. 11. 2018 00:03:22, 23.11.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 22.11. 00:02:46, 22.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 22.11.2018 00:02:54, 22.11.2018
|
An English couple in Piran 00:04:10, 20.11.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 21.11. 00:01:43, 21.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 21. 11. 2018 00:02:56, 21.11.2018