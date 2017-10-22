Photo: Ljubljana yet again immersed in chocolate treats

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Čokoljana brings together thousands of chocolate fans every year and boast a rich entertainment programme. Photo: Bobo Share

22. October 2017 ob 08:26

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

For the fifth year in a row, Ljubljana turned into a paradise for chocolate lovers for a day – the old city centre hosted a chocolate fair called Čokoljana on Saturday.

Chocolate lovers swarmed the Pogačar Square, which hosted the 5th edition of Ljubljana’s chocolate fair. This year about 50 producers and sellers put up their stalls at Čokoljana to offer all sorts of chocolate-based goodies.

Organisers of the festival aim to show visitors that chocolate is not only guilty pleasure but also food that can have numerous positive effects on the body when consumed moderately.

Among other things, visitors could try out chocolate-covered fruit as well as a chocolate drink. Pet owners could also spoil their animal friends with chocolate treats.

A few highlights from the chocolate fair in the photo gallery below:

