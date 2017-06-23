Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Majk Peroša is the second contestant from the coastal region to win the title. Foto: Katja Kodba Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Photo: Majk Peroša from Piran named Mister Slovenia

9th edition of the Mister Slovenia pageant

23. June 2017 ob 18:29

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The 9th edition of the Mister Slovenia pageant took place in Ljubljana on Wednesday. 24-year-old Majk Peroša from Piran was crowned this year’s Mister Slovenia.

Ten finalists vied for the title, and they were judged by a panel of nine judges. The event took place at SiTi theatre in Ljubljana.

The contestants competed in five categories, including swimwear, evening wear, and active wear. The judges gave the nod to Majk Peroša, who also received the highest number of Facebook votes. “The victory was a total suprise. The other guys were also great, so it was difficult to guess what the deciding factor would be,” Peroša said after winning the sash.

27-year-old Gregor Čeglaj from Škofljica was announced this year’s Mister Cosmo, while 21-year-old Franko Bajc from Ajdovščina won the title of Mister Proteini.si. Dino Šunjerga from Črnomelj and Blaž Kričej Režek from the Ljubljana region also made it to the final.

The hosts of the pageant were Pia Pustovrh and Emi Nikočević. The event also featured performances by Mystique Show Group, Kristie Cle, Clemens, Anabel, Nika Zorjan, Denis Chorchyp, Christine Zadnikar, Lea Sirk, and Luka Sešek.

Click on the thumbnails to see more photos from the event.

A. P. J.; translated by D. V.