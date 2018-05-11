Photo: Number Three! Lea Sirk among the first to perform at the Eurovision grand final

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Lea Sirk is the fifth Slovenian performer to have qualified for the grand final of the Eurovision Song contest after 2004 when semi-finals were reintroduced to the event. Foto: David Lotrič Share

11. May 2018 ob 19:38

Lisbon - MMC RTV SLO

Lea Sirk is the fifth Slovenian performer to have qualified for the grand final of the Eurovision Song contest after 2004 when semi-finals were reintroduced to the event. Hvala, ne! ("No, Thanks!") will be performed as the third song in the final.

Predictions by fans, reporters, and other competitors in Lisbon have come true: the ninth envelope read "Slovenia." Just a few hours before Sirk appeared in the qualifying round, bookies began to change her odds; Slovenia jumped ahead of its rivals. "We feel great. We were sure that we wouldn't make it, since they nearly finished announcing the qualifying countries, but that's when it happened. And tomorrow, we have to wake up early and carry on our work," Sirk told MMC immediately after she came from the green room to the dressing room and then the press center. There, she met the press and took part in the draw that determined when she would perform in the final.

The host of the press conference, Pedro Penim, once again pointed out the quality that brought her so much good will among fans and journalists: her honesty. The quality also ensured additional questions. Someone asked her why she doesn't like the song that won at Ema, the Slovenian preselection. "It's not that I dislike my song. I wrote it in ten minutes; that's why it's the way it is. It keeps repeating. Oh, come on... I can't lie. I wrote it in ten minutes, just before I sent it to the national preselection," said Sirk as she was interrupted by the host, who pointed out that she didn't like anything – from her song to the color of her hair.

But Sirk ended the session her own way: "I like the song, although I'm looking forward to writing a new one [laughter]. It's going to be titled 'Yes, Thanks!'"

More than a dream come true, the qualification meant the recognition of a job well done. "When people dream, they dream of getting a sense of validation in front of their home crowd. I did my job on the stage. I gave it everything I had, and if I have to do it over again, I'll do it. But my dreams came true during the first practice session, when I first felt this stage," added Sirk at the press conference.

Klavdija Kopina in Lisbon, photo: David Lotrič; translated by J. B.