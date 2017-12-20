Photo: Once again Santas descend from the roof of the Paediatric Clinic

This year once again Santas have been putting smiles on children's faces at Ljubljana Paediatric Clinic. At 1pm, eight good men abseiled from the roof down the hospital's external façade.
While descending, these good men of December, dressed in traditional red and white, knocked on windows and waved to the children, making them very happy. Afterwards they visited them in the wards. But they were not the only ones putting smiles on the children’s faces. They were assisted by well-known Slovenes.
