Photo: Velika Planina gets its first dusting of snow

Some people are looking forward to the coming winter, while others await it with trepidation. Those who spent the past weekend on Velika Planina were pleasantly surprised by the first snowfall. In the coming days, the high-altitude pasture is expected to turn into a winter wonderland.
Forecasters expect 15 centimeters of snow to fall in the area, while the local ski resort is reporting that its employees are ready for the winter season. Crews are waiting for enough snow to fall so they can open the ski slopes.
The Šimnovec chair lift, as well as the Jurček and the Zeleni Rob tow lifts, will begin operating soon. This year, a 2.5-kilometer illuminated sled run will be open Thursdays to Sundays for the duration of the winter season.
