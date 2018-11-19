Slovenian Magazine
Slovenian Magazine
Radio Si
Listen live
Radio Slovenija (SLO)
Radio Capodistria
Avdio / Video (SLO)
Osmi dan
Event Guide (SLO)
Božična odprta dvorišča
News in English
PForecasters expect 15 centimeters of snow to fall in the area, while the local ski resort is reporting that its employees are ready for the winter season. Foto: Velika planina d.o.o./Koča Tisa

Share

Photo: Velika Planina gets its first dusting of snow

In the days ahead, the snow cover is expected to reach 15 centimeters
19. November 2018 ob 19:22
Velika planina - MMC RTV SLO

Some people are looking forward to the coming winter, while others await it with trepidation. Those who spent the past weekend on Velika Planina were pleasantly surprised by the first snowfall. In the coming days, the high-altitude pasture is expected to turn into a winter wonderland.

Forecasters expect 15 centimeters of snow to fall in the area, while the local ski resort is reporting that its employees are ready for the winter season. Crews are waiting for enough snow to fall so they can open the ski slopes.

The Šimnovec chair lift, as well as the Jurček and the Zeleni Rob tow lifts, will begin operating soon. This year, a 2.5-kilometer illuminated sled run will be open Thursdays to Sundays for the duration of the winter season.

K. Ši.; translated by J. B.
TV & Radio
News in English - 19.11.2018 00:03:27, 19.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 19. 11. 2018 00:03:35, 19.11.2018
News in English - 18.11.2018 00:03:08, 18.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 18. 11. 2018 00:04:05, 18.11.2018
News English, 17.11.2018 00:03:15, 17.11.2018
News Deutsch 17.11.2018 00:03:02, 17.11.2018
highlights of the week 00:05:38, 17.11.2018
News in English - 16.11.2018 00:03:18, 16.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 16.11.2018 00:03:22, 16.11.2018
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 15.11. 00:02:56, 15.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 15.11.2018 00:03:44, 15.11.2018
News in English 14.11.2018 00:03:46, 14.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 14. 11. 2018 00:03:53, 14.11.2018
News in English - 13.11.2018 00:03:26, 13.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 13.11.2018 00:03:52, 13.11.2018
News in English - 12.11.2018 00:03:23, 12.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 12. 11. 2018 00:03:34, 12.11.2018
News in English 10.11.2018 00:04:07, 10.11.2018