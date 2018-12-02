The old town centre boasts with 50 kilometres of festive lights, another 800 light bodies and 50 lanterns, made by pupils of primary schools in Ljubljana, adorned the Zvezda Park. Photo: Bobo VIDEO Kako so v Ljubljani prižg... Share

Photo/video: Ljubljana shines in colourful festive decorations

Celebrating entry into festive December

2. December 2018 ob 14:41

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

With the traditional turning on the lights, Ljubljana entered the festive season, which will be marked by a festive fair and numerous festive events in addition to the bright shining decoration.

The turning-on of the lights in the centre of Ljubljana also attracted many people this year, all keen on welcoming the entry into merry December. Festive Ljubljana will offer some novelties this year both in terms of the decorations and the programme of events in December. The novelty of decoration is mainly two new spruces. One is located at Mala ulica, in front of the city playground, and the other on Slovenska cesta, at the intersection with Trdinova ulica.

Light decorations are also enriched by 50 additional light stars. This year's lighting decoration is called ‘Coming closer’, and has been designed by Zmago Modic this year, too. The novelty is also the light connection between Breg and the Gallus Enbankment via the Ljubljanica River.

50 kilometres of lights and 50 fair huts

As traditional parts of the programme, among other things, remain: the Miklavž Fair and his procession, the processions of Grandpa Frost, the Magic Forest and the music programme on Ljubljana's markets. This year's New Year Eve celebrations will be held at four locations, and at midnight the city will be lit up by a five-minute firework from the castle hill. In bad weather, fireworks will be based on sound and with low-flying rockets.

A festive fair, which includes 50 fair huts in four different locations – on Breg, Petkovšek Embankment, at the main market in Pogačar Square and in the yard of the Ljubljana Castle – has also opened for visitors with gifts and catering services. In line with the sustainable orientation of Ljubljana, caterers use exclusively sustainable packaging that is biodegradable. Each provider also has at least one dish from the Taste of Ljubljana collection on offer.

The old town centre boasts with 50 kilometres of festive lights, another 800 light bodies and 50 lanterns, made by pupils of primary schools in Ljubljana, adorned the Zvezda Park. According to statement of the Ljubljana Tourism Director Petra Stušek at the press conference, the funds for decoration amounted to 220,000 euros.

M. Z., MMC; translated by K. Z.