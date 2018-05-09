Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! There was a fashion show in the centre of Ljubljana. Foto: Lisca/Mediaspeed Share

Photo: Who would walk on Prešeren Square in a swimsuit?

Fashion for all sizes

9. May 2018 ob 11:02

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

There was a fashion show on Tuesday in the centre of Ljubljana. Ordinary girls with different sizes and heights, not stunning fashion models, presented themselves wearing swimsuits - a piece of clothing which usually reveals the most.

The Proud To Be Me event was organized by the Slovenian lingerie company Lisca. It invited "girls from the street" to present their swimsuit collection. In the end 18 girls from Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia strode across the Prešeren Square in Ljubljana in bikinis, two-piece and one-piece covers.

In high spirit and all smiles, the girls' wish was to send a message that "no matter what others say, they always find the strength and realize that they're wonderful, just the way they are". "As women, we often forget that it's the differences that make us interesting and wonderful. Tall or short, round or thin, with bra sizes G or AA ... This body was given to us and it's right for us to accept it the way it is, and find in it the most positive. What defines us is our personality. Our stories. Regardless what our surrounding tells us, everyone has something to be proud of," wrote Lisca.

This year's swimsuit fashion promises more lively colours, tropical patterns, ethnic hints and elegant details.

A. P. J., MMC; photo: Lisca/Mediaspeed; translated by K. J.