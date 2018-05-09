Photo: Who would walk on Prešeren Square in a swimsuit?

There was a fashion show on Tuesday in the centre of Ljubljana. Ordinary girls with different sizes and heights, not stunning fashion models, presented themselves wearing swimsuits - a piece of clothing which usually reveals the most.
The Proud To Be Me event was organized by the Slovenian lingerie company Lisca. It invited "girls from the street" to present their swimsuit collection. In the end 18 girls from Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia strode across the Prešeren Square in Ljubljana in bikinis, two-piece and one-piece covers.
In high spirit and all smiles, the girls' wish was to send a message that "no matter what others say, they always find the strength and realize that they're wonderful, just the way they are". "As women, we often forget that it's the differences that make us interesting and wonderful. Tall or short, round or thin, with bra sizes G or AA ... This body was given to us and it's right for us to accept it the way it is, and find in it the most positive. What defines us is our personality. Our stories. Regardless what our surrounding tells us, everyone has something to be proud of," wrote Lisca.
This year's swimsuit fashion promises more lively colours, tropical patterns, ethnic hints and elegant details.
Photos from the #Proud To Be Me event can be seen in the gallery below.
|
A South African couple in Koper 00:06:32, 08.05.2018
|
News in English - 08.05.2018 00:00:57, 08.05.2018
|
News in Deutsch 08.05.2018 00:03:37, 08.05.2018
|
News in English 07.05.2018 00:03:42, 07.05.2018
|
news deutsch 7. 5. 2018 00:03:21, 07.05.2018
|
News English 6.5.2018 00:03:08, 06.05.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 6.5.2018 00:04:40, 06.05.2018
|
News in English - 05.05.2018 00:03:04, 05.05.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 5. 5. 2018 00:03:17, 05.05.2018
|
News in English - 04.05.2018 00:02:44, 04.05.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 04.05.2018 00:02:40, 04.05.2018
|
News English 3.5.2018 00:03:19, 03.05.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 3. 5. 2018 00:03:13, 03.05.2018
|
Jure Poglajen 00:27:04, 03.05.2018
|
News Deutsch 2.5.2018 00:03:05, 02.05.2018
|
A Czech and a Lithuanian in Ljubljana 00:05:51, 01.05.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 1. 5. 2018 00:03:25, 01.05.2018
|
News English 1.5. 00:03:41, 01.05.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 30. 4. 2018 00:03:48, 30.04.2018
|
News English 29.4. 00:03:48, 29.04.2018