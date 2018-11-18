Members of the dance school organized a charity initiative ‘Dress the street, make a street king happy’ at the Congress Square in Ljubljana. Photo: BoBo Share

Photo: Young dancers gather jackets and coats for the homeless

Dance video with a purpose

18. November 2018 ob 14:56

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"We have already donated winter clothes to about 20 homeless people. They we able to choose the things they need themselves," points out the dance school Plesno mesto (Dance City), which is very pleased with the response to its charity campaign called ‘Dress the street, make a street king happy’.

Anja Oman from the dance school explained for MMC that this is the first time they decided to organise a charity campaign aimed at gathering coats, jackets, scarves, caps, gloves and other warm winter clothes for homeless people. "We are doing a lot of charity things. We recently started to record dance videos with which we also want to spread a message. We decided to make people aware of homelessness and cold this time. So our video was turned into an event."

Members of the dance school organized a charity initiative ‘Dress the street, make a street king happy’ at the Congress Square in Ljubljana. The school wanted to encourage people to help those who "reign" on the city streets and are especially cold during the winter. Following the example of larger cities, they decided to "dress the streets" – more precisely, they hung winter clothes on the trees and then later distributed them to the homeless.

The dancers were very satisfied with the response of people. "We have already checked and separated everything into women’s, men’s and children's clothes. More than 100 people donated clothes, each of them brought at least one piece of clothing. Many were our members, even from Koper and Croatia," said Oman, who especially praised Maruša Krušič as the initiator of the project. She added that some homeless picked out their clothes themselves on the spot, as they were displayed on trees, while others were donated to the Association of Friends of Youth.

Anja Pavlič Jerič, MMC; translated by K. Z.