Photo: Zavinek, the most illuminated village in Dolenjska, is already glowing

Attracting visitors from near and far

26. December 2017

Zavinek

The village of Zavinek in the Škocjan municipality is yet again the most festive place in Dolenjska. A few days ago, the villagers lit over a ten-kilometre-long luminous array of standing and moving figurines, admired every year by crowds of visitors that come from near and far.

The idea of transforming Zavinek into a festively lit place was born 20 years ago, at the competition for the most beautifully decorated village in the municipality of Škocjan. Over the years, the luminous array, owing to industrious locals, has become longer and longer.

Every year the locals add new figures and change their location around the village, so that the light spectacle is also interesting for regular visitors, explains the villager of Zavinek and the president of the Škocjan Tourist Association Robert Janežič before adding: "We have about 15 new figurines this year, mostly cartoon characters such as puppies from Paw Patrol etc."

About 20,000 visitors in the past few years

"Every figurine requires quite a bit of work," Janežič acknowledges. Preparations for the lights display take three months, with firefighters from Škocjan helping out the villagers. A festively lit Zavinek has already gained a reputation, adds Robert Janežič. "The visitors are already well-acquainted with us. They come from all over Slovenia, and even from abroad. About 20,000 – maybe a little more, depending on the time and the year – people come to see us. We are satisfied with the visit; we would not be keeping this a tradition for that long if no one showed up. "

The festively lit Zavinek will be on display until the Epiphany (6 January), every evening from dusk until 8 p.m. Today, on the Independence Day, a traditional concert in honour of the holiday days will take place.

T. K. B., Jože Žura (Radio Slovenija); translated by K. Z.