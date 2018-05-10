Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The concept for eVTOL aircraft for city transport at Uber. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

Pipistrel presents its eVTOL aircraft for city transport at Uber

10. May 2018 ob 12:13

Ajdovščina,Los Angeles - MMC RTV SLO

Ajdovščina-based Pipistrel revealed the concept for its electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing for city transport at UBER Elevate Summit in Los Angeles.

The new group of aircraft, capable of carrying between 2 and 6 passengers, uses dedicated propulsion systems for take-off and cruising. Pipistrel’s founder and director Ivo Boscarol said that the company is looking at different solutions: it uses an innovative integrated vertical-lift system, which is very quiet; its highly aerodynamic wings maximise high-speed cruise performance resulting in considerably lower operating costs.

Pipistrel also presented its strategic partnership with Elan. Elan develops ultra-light and super-strong composite materials, which will contribute to longer flight times and heavier payloads for the new Pipistrel aircraft for Uber.

Pipistrel will need to have prepared the projects by 2021, in order to present the aircraft at Expo in Dubai. Big cities will be the first to get eVTOL aircraft, in 2025. Before that, Pipistrel will need one year for testing and three years for certification. Cities will need to set up landing platforms, a high-voltage network and other necessary infrastructure on high-rise buildings, in parks and elsewhere.

Al. Ma., MMC, Mojca Dumančič, TV Slovenija; translated by A. L.