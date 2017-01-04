Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The new Pipistrel factory in Gorizia was again the target of vandals. Foto: Mojca Dumančič Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Pipistrel's facility in Gorizia vandalised for the third time

The Italian police is still investigating the attack

4. January 2017 ob 12:57

The new Pipistrel factory in Gorizia was again the target of vandals. They broke into the hangar and production halls, and smashed several dozens of windows. The Italian police is still investigating this vandalism, the third within a year and a half, directed against the Slovenian company.

The first time the Pipistrel's facility at Roje in Gorizia was attacked during 2015 Christmas holidays, and the second time at Easter last year. The Italian police hasn't found the perpetrators of any of the attacks, but the director of Pipistrel Ivo Boscarol is convinced that "sooner or later it will become known who doesn't want us in Italy ". Boscarol added that everything is ready for the start of production at the Pipistrel new factory at the other side of the border, especially for the production of airplanes of Panthera type. Some workers have already been employed, and in the end approximately 200 workers will work there.

Pipistrel's presently available production capacities are full

Pipistrel intends to employ dozens of new engineers and scientists in Ajdovščina as well, who will work in the building of the former company Primorje, which Boscarol purchased from the BAMC. Boscarol explained that the expansion and thus moving was indispensable, as if they hadn't managed to purchase that building, they would have been probably forced "to purchase a bus, and twice a day take hundred people to Gorica, new or old, or to another place ".

Pipistrel needs additional staff, as the presently available capacities are completely full. "It is not possible to even start new project logistically," the director of Pipistrel Research Institute explained.

