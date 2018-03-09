Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! This year's Ski Jumping World Cup will traditionally end with ski flying events at Planica. Foto: BoBo Share

Planica 7 – Making it more attractive for athletes and spectators

The winner will get 20,000 Swiss francs

This year's Ski Jumping World Cup will traditionally end with ski flying events at Planica. Organizers prepared a new award, called Planica 7.



"The FIS World Cup Final Event has been a classic event in ski flying for decades. We have witnessed a series of extraordinary sports stories and many new milestones have been set in the valley under the Ponce Mountains. But time passes and history is written. That's why we have to look to the future with new ideas and develop the event. The organising committee Planica, in cooperation with the International Ski Federation, has therefore prepared a new award, called Planica 7", wrote the organizers at the presentation of the competition.



Athlete who will gather the highest number of points in all seven rounds will receive an award of 20,000 Swiss francs. After each round, the leading ski jumper will also receive a special gift prize. Taken into account will be points from the qualifications, as well as points from both individual competition rounds and both team competition rounds. A competition is valid when each jumper goes through four rounds at least.

"We have changed the qualification system and the interest for the event has risen dramatically. At almost every World Cup event, the qualification winner received a money prize, and so Planica has now announced the Planica 7 prize," said Walter Hofer, FIS Race Director. Drago Bahun, President of OC Planica, added: "We decided to make the Planica event more attractive for both the athletes and spectators – those in the valley and in front of the TV screens. We are happy that the FIS supported the idea and that we can realize it at this year's event. In the future, we will develop the prize and make it even more attractive."

